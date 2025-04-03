Everton vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at Goodison Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Everton vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Gunners edged Fulham to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Liverpool this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Everton and have won 112 out of the 224 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 65 victories.

After a run of four victories in five matches against Arsenal in the Premier League between 2020 and 2023, Everton are now winless in their last four such games in the competition.

Arsenal and Everton played out a 0-0 stalemate in the reverse fixture in December last year - Arsenal have not kept clean sheets in both their matches against Everton in a single edition of the Premier League since the 2011-12 season.

Everton lost this exact fixture by a 1-0 margin in the Premier League - they were unbeaten in the five such games preceding this run.

Everton have lost only two of their last 13 home games in the Premier League.

Everton vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have thrived under Mikel Arteta so far this season and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Gunners have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Everton have struggled this season but have been impressive at home in recent weeks. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Arsenal

Everton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

