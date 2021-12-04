Everton vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th December 2021

The Premier League features another set of intriguing fixtures this week as Arsenal take a trip to Merseyside to take on Rafael Benitez's Everton outfit at Goodison Park on Monday.

Everton vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have managed to recover after a poor start to their campaign. The Gunners slumped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Manchester United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have endured a shocking campaign so far. The Toffees were given a 4-1 hiding by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby this week and cannot afford another debacle in this match.

Everton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive record against Everton and have won 108 out of 217 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 63 victories.

Everton have won their last two Premier League games against Arsenal and have not managed three consecutive victories against the Gunners in 35 years.

With 111 goals to their names, Arsenal have been more prolific against Everton than against any other team in the Premier League.

Everton are winless in their last eight games at the moment and are on the verge of matching a nine-game run that took place 27 years ago.

Emile Smith Rowe has been exceptional for Arsenal this season and has six goals and two assists in his last 11 games in all competitions.

Teams managed by Rafael Benitez have conceded 27 goals to Arsenal - more than any other team in the Premier League.

Arsenal have lost two of their last three matches in the Premier League and have conceded seven goals in the process.

Everton vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal will be disappointed with their defeat at Old Trafford this week and need to make a statement of intent this weekend. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey are yet to come into their own this season and will have to step up ahead of a hectic schedule.

Everton are dangerously close to their rock bottom at the moment and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. Arsenal have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Arsenal

Everton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Arsenal to score first: YES

