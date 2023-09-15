Everton vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Everton will entertain Arsenal at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday as the two teams resume league action following the international break.

The hosts are one of the five teams without a win in the league after four games but earned their first point of the season in their previous outing against Sheffield United. Abdoulaye Doucouré was on the scoresheet in the first half for the Toffees while Arnaut Danjuma scored the equalizer after Jordan Pickford's own goal gave Sheffield the lead and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The visitors have got their league campaign off to an unbeaten start and have three wins in four games. After dropping points at home to Fulham last month, they returned to winning ways with an exciting 3-1 home win over Manchester United.

Martin Ødegaard scored just a couple of minutes after Marcus Rashford put United in the lead. Late drama ensued as Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored deep into injury time to seal the win over their rivals.

Everton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 221 times in all competitions, with their first official meeting dating back to 1905. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts, with wins in roughly half of the meetings (110). The hosts have 65 wins to their name and 46 games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, the hosts have been the better side in recent meetings against the capital club with four wins in their last six games. Last season, both teams recorded home wins while also keeping clean sheets.

Everton are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the visitors, recording four wins. They have kept three clean sheets in that period as well.

The hosts have the joint-worst attacking record in the Premier League this season, scoring just two goals in four games, and have failed to score in their two home games thus far.

Everton vs Arsenal Prediction

The Toffees have struggled to get going this season, suffering three defeats in four games. At home, they have suffered 1-0 defeats in the two games thus far and will look to open their goalscoring account at home in this match.

They have a lengthy injury list for the match as Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli, and Jack Harrison are ruled out with injuries. Dominic Calvert-Lewin faced a late fitness test but might start from the bench. Michael Keane, Andre Gomes, Lewis Dobbin and Jarrad Branthwaite are also doubts.

The Gunners do not have any major injury concerns for the match and Mikel Arteta confirmed that Bukayo Saka is fit enough to start in this match. While they are strong favorites in this game, they have suffered four defeats in their last six away games at Everton.

They will get their UEFA Champions League campaign underway just three days after this match, so Arteta might make some changes to the squad in this game. Nonetheless, considering the hosts' struggles and the visitors' current form, we back Arsenal to win.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Arsenal

Everton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Martin Ødegaard to score or assist any time - Yes