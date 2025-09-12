Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in a crucial encounter at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Everton vs Aston Villa Preview

Everton are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Toffees edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The away side suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Everton vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good historical record against Everton and have won 89 out of the 233 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 83 victories.

Everton are winless in their last 12 matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-1 margin away from home in March 2016.

Aston Villa have won four of their last five matches away from home against Everton in the Premier League and have kept clean sheets in each of their last four such games.

Everton have won five of their last six matches in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 21 such games preceding this run.

Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers have come into their own over the past year and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Everton have punched above their weight this season and will need to be at their best on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Everton 2-2 Aston Villa

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

