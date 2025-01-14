Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Everton take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Everton vs Aston Villa Preview

Everton are in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Toffees defeated Peterborough by a 2-0 scoreline in the FA Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have been in impressive form this season. The away side edged West Ham United to a 2-1 scoreline over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Everton vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good historical record against Everton and have won 88 out of the 232 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 83 victories.

After a run of six victories in eight matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League, Everton are winless in their last 11 such games in the competition.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last five matches away from home against Everton in the Premier League and have kept clean sheets in each of their last three such games.

Aston Villa have lost each of their last five matches away from home in the Premier League and have conceded at least two goals in each of these defeats.

Everton have failed to find the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matches in the Premier League.

Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction

With David Moyes in charge again, Everton will look to roll back the years and prove their mettle as a formidable Premier League unit. The Toffees are winless in their last five league games and will look to end their rut on Wednesday.

Aston Villa have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery but have been surprisingly poor away from home this season. The away side have been the more consistent team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Aston Villa

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

