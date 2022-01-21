Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd January 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of important games this weekend as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa take on a struggling Everton outfit at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Aston Villa Preview

Everton are in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have responded to their poor form by sacking Rafael Benitez this month. The Toffees suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Norwich City in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under Steven Gerrard and are in 13th place in the league table at the moment. The away side held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw last week and will want to take it up a notch in this match.

Everton vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a slight historical edge over Everton and have won 83 out of 225 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 82 victories.

Everton have not lost consecutive Premier League home games against Aston Villa in over 34 years.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, picked up a convincing victory over Everton in the reverse fixture and will be looking to achieve their first league double against the Toffees since the 2000-01 season.

Everton have kept only three clean sheets in the Premier League so far - only Newcastle United and Watford have a worse defensive record this season.

Everton have managed only five points in their last 12 Premier League games - their lowest points tally over a 12-game span in over 27 years.

Aston Villa are also in the middle of a slump at the moment and have conceded seven goals in their last three Premier League matches.

Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction

Everton have endured a dismal season so far and will be looking to turn their campaign around under Duncan Ferguson. The Toffees are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and will need to pick up a few points in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa have made a few smart moves in the transfer market and have shown improvement under Steven Gerrard. The away side is the better team at the moment and holds the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Everton 2-3 Aston Villa

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aston Villa

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Ollie Watkins to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Aston Villa to score first: YES

