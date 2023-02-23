Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

A rejuvenated Everton side play host to Aston Villa at Goodison Park in round 25 of the Premier League on Saturday (February 25).

The Toffees’ fortunes have turned around since Sean Dyche took over their reins, and they will now set out to record a third straight home win this weekend.

Everton moved out of the relegation zone last weekend, courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Leeds United.

Having managed just three league wins in 20 games under Frank Lampard, the Toffees have now picked up two in their last three, with a 2-0 loss to Liverpool on February 13 being the exception.

With 21 points from 23 games, Everton are 16th in the Premier League but will move level on points with 14th-placed Leicester City with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 4-2 loss against title-chasing Arsenal last time out.

They have now lost their last three outings, scoring five goals and conceding 11 since the start of February. Villa are 11th in the points table, picking up 28 points from 23 games.

Everton vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 85 wins from their last 227 meetings, Villa boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Everton have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 60 occasions.

Villa are on a three-game winning streak against the Toffees and are unbeaten in their last seven meetings, claiming five wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in March 2016.

While Everton have notched up successive home wins for the first time this season, Villa head into the weekend on a run of three defeats.

Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction

Everton could not have picked a better time to take on Villa, who appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks. The Toffees have picked up successive home wins this month and should come away victorious once again, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Everton 1-0 Aston Villa

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Everton’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams.)

