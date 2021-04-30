Everton vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Toffees hoping to collect all three points and get back in contention for a top-four place.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have picked up just one win from their last five league games, but are still just six points behind Chelsea, who occupy fourth position.

Everton have a game in hand, however, and should they win that, they will be just three points behind Chelsea in the Premier League.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, will hope to finish in the top 10. They will be able to climb up to ninth in the league table should they win and other results go their way.

Everton vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

The two sides have squared off 50 times in the Premier League, and Aston Villa have had the upper hand more often than not.

📆 𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟴

📍 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸

⚽ 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗶𝗱𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹, 𝗔𝘀𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘆 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 (𝟮)



Classic. 😍 #EVEAVL pic.twitter.com/Ge7MpgMeI1 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 29, 2021

The Lions have picked up 19 wins, while Everton have won the fixture 13 times. A total of 18 games have ended as draws.

The head-to-head in the last five games is even, though, as both teams have won twice, and have drawn once.

Advertisement

Everton form guide: L-D-D-D-W

Aston Villa form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Everton vs Aston Villa Team News

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Abdoulaye Doucoure are unavailable, while Michael Keane is a doubt for the clash as well.

👊 | “The Tottenham game was one of our best performances at home, but we were unlucky with the result.



"We have to keep the same spirit and play forward and attack the opponent."@LucasDigne on our home and away form - and the need to be brave and bold on Saturday. #EVEAVL — Everton (@Everton) April 29, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti was handed a major boost last time out against Arsenal. The quartet of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina featured against the Gunners.

Injured: Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Abdoulaye Doucoure

Doubtful: Michael Keane

Suspended: None

Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will once again be without his creator-in-chief Jack Grealish. Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet are also unavailable.

Injured: Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet, Jack Grealish

Suspended: None

Everton vs Aston Villa Predicted Lineups

Everton Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne; Allan, Andre Gomes; Gylfi Sigurdsson, James Rodriguez, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Aston Villa Probable XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey; Bertrand Traore, Anwar El Ghazi, Ollie Watkins

Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction

Advertisement

Both teams have been inconsistent this season, but Everton have something to play for in the final weeks of the league.

Ancelotti’s side can put more pressure on Chelsea with a win and we expect them to edge Aston Villa on Saturday.

Score prediction: Everton 2-1 Aston Villa