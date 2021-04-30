Everton vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Toffees hoping to collect all three points and get back in contention for a top-four place.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side have picked up just one win from their last five league games, but are still just six points behind Chelsea, who occupy fourth position.
Everton have a game in hand, however, and should they win that, they will be just three points behind Chelsea in the Premier League.
Aston Villa, on the other hand, will hope to finish in the top 10. They will be able to climb up to ninth in the league table should they win and other results go their way.
Everton vs Aston Villa Head-to-head
The two sides have squared off 50 times in the Premier League, and Aston Villa have had the upper hand more often than not.
The Lions have picked up 19 wins, while Everton have won the fixture 13 times. A total of 18 games have ended as draws.
The head-to-head in the last five games is even, though, as both teams have won twice, and have drawn once.
Everton form guide: L-D-D-D-W
Aston Villa form guide: L-W-L-L-D
Everton vs Aston Villa Team News
Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Abdoulaye Doucoure are unavailable, while Michael Keane is a doubt for the clash as well.
Carlo Ancelotti was handed a major boost last time out against Arsenal. The quartet of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina featured against the Gunners.
Injured: Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Abdoulaye Doucoure
Doubtful: Michael Keane
Suspended: None
Aston Villa
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will once again be without his creator-in-chief Jack Grealish. Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet are also unavailable.
Injured: Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet, Jack Grealish
Suspended: None
Everton vs Aston Villa Predicted Lineups
Everton Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne; Allan, Andre Gomes; Gylfi Sigurdsson, James Rodriguez, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Aston Villa Probable XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey; Bertrand Traore, Anwar El Ghazi, Ollie Watkins
Everton vs Aston Villa Prediction
Both teams have been inconsistent this season, but Everton have something to play for in the final weeks of the league.
Ancelotti’s side can put more pressure on Chelsea with a win and we expect them to edge Aston Villa on Saturday.
Score prediction: Everton 2-1 Aston Villa