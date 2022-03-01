Everton vs Boreham Wood prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Domestic football continues in England this week and will see Everton host Boreham Wood at Goodison Park on Thursday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Everton began their FA Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over Hull City earlier this year, with Andros Townsend scoring the winner in extra time. They then faced fellow Premier League side Brentford in the next round, winning 4-1 with four different players getting on the scoresheet.

The Toffees are five-time winners of the domestic cup but last lifted the trophy back in the 1994-95 season. They will be looking to go as far as they can this season.

Boreham Wood ply their trade in the fifth tier of English football and are the only side left in the cup playing in a tier beneath the Championship. They faced relatively easy opponents in the first two rounds before getting drawn against Wimbledon and Bournemouth in the third and fourth rounds respectively. They beat the former 2-0 and the latter 1-0.

Boreham Wood have never made it this far in the FA Cup and will be looking to test their mettle against top-flight opposition on Thursday.

Everton vs Boreham Wood Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the very first meeting between Everton and Boreham Wood. The visitors have not faced top-flight opposition in over a decade and will be looking to carry out another giant-slaying act this week.

Everton Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Boreham Wood Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Everton vs Boreham Wood Team News

Everton

Manager Frank Lampard has a rather lengthy list of absentees ahead of Thursday's game. Tom Davies, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Fabian Delph and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all injured and will not play this week.

Winter signings Donny van de Beek, Dele Alli and Anwar El Ghazi are all cup-tied and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Tom Davies, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Fabian Delph, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Donny van de Beek, Dele Alli, Anwar El Ghazi

Suspended: None

Boreham Wood

Jamal Fyfield, Kane Smith and Mark Ricketts are all doubts for the game as they make their recovery from injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jamal Fyfield, Kane Smith, Mark Ricketts

Suspended: None

Everton vs Boreham Wood Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Asmir Begovic; Nathan Patterson, Jarrad Branthwaite, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Andros Townsend, Andre Gomes, Allan, Anthony Gordon; Richarlison, Salomon Rondon

Boreham Wood Predicted XI (3-5-2): Taye Ashby-Hammond; Connor Stevens, Will Evans, David Stephens; Denon Lewis, James Comley, Frankie Raymond, Josh Rees, Jacob Mendy; Tyrone Marsh, Scott Boden

Everton vs Boreham Wood Prediction

Everton are not in the best of form at the moment, winning just three of their last 11 games across all competitions with seven of those games ending in defeat. However, they are facing a Boreham Wood side that have exceeded expectations in the tournament already and will be forgiven regardless of the result on Thursday.

The Toffees should easily win this one.

Prediction: Everton 3-0 Boreham Wood

Edited by Peter P