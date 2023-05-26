Everton vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

Everton are set to play Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Everton come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Julen Lopetegui's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. A first-half goal from South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan for Wolverhampton Wanderers was canceled out by a late second-half equaliser from Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina for Everton.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the league. A first-half goal from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro secured the win for Manchester United.

Everton vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bournemouth have won six games, lost five, and drawn two.

Winger Dwight McNeil has made 10 goal contributions in 27 league starts for Everton this season.

Mali international Abdoulaye Doucoure has six goal contributions in 16 league starts for Everton this season.

Danish midfielder Philip Billing has eight goal contributions in 33 league starts for Bournemouth this season.

Striker Dominic Solanke has 13 goal contributions in 31 league starts for Bournemouth this season.

Everton vs Bournemouth Prediction

Everton are currently 17th in the league and have won only one of their last five league games. With one game left to go, they are two points behind 18th-placed Leicester City; Sean Dyche will have to utilise everything he has to ensure he leads his side in the Premier League next season.

Not many are surprised by Everton's plight though. One of England's biggest clubs has been in crisis mode for some time now. A bad transfer strategy combined with erratic managerial appointments and poor decisions from higher-ups has left the club in a dire state.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are 15th in the league, and have defied expectations by ensuring Premier League safety. Manager Gary O'Neil deserves credit for what he has achieved with this side; few expected them to ensure safety a few weeks before the end of the season.

They made some savvy winter signings after a troubled start to their league campaign and benefitted from performances like Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier, and Dominic Solanke.

Everton have a lot riding on this game, and a Dyche masterclass should not surprise many. A narrow win for the Toffees.

Prediction: Everton 1-0 Bournemouth

Everton vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Everton

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Everton to keep a clean sheet- yes

