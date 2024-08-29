Everton vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton take on Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side in an important encounter at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Everton vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side held Newcastle United to a 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table and have struggled so far this season. The Toffees eased past Doncaster by a 3-0 scoreline in the EFL Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Everton vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against Bournemouth and have won 10 out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's seven victories.

Everton have won six of their seven matches at home against Bournemouth in the Premier League, with their only such defeat coming by a 3-1 scoreline in the 2019-20 season.

Bournemouth have won four of their last six matches against Everton in the Premier League - twice the number of victories they had achieved in the eight such games preceding this run.

Everton are only the fourth team in the history of the Premier League to lose their first two games of the season without scoring a single goal.

Bournemouth are the only team in the Premier League that have played out draws in their two league games this season.

Everton vs Bournemouth Prediction

Bournemouth have shown glimpses of their ability under Andoni Iraola and will be intent on becoming a consistent side in the Premier League. Marcus Tavernier and Justin Kluivert were impressive against Newcastle United and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Everton have started their season poorly and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. Bournemouth are in better form and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Bournemouth

Everton vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Justin Kluivert to score - Yes

