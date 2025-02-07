Everton vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025 

Everton and Bournemouth will square off in an all-Premier League clash in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (February 8th). The game will be played at Goodison Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City at the same venue in the Premier League last weekend. Abdoulaye Doucoure broke the deadlock in the first minute while Beto added a first half brace. Iliman Ndiaye completed the rout in the 90th minute.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Liverpool. Mohamed Salah inspired the Reds to victory courtesy of his brace, with his first goal coming from the spot in the first half and his second in the 75th minute.

The Cherries will now shift focus to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 5-1 home thrashing of West Brom in the last round. Everton qualified with a routine 2-0 home win over Peterborough.

Everton vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 21 occasions in the past. Everton have 10 wins to their name, Bournemouth were victorious on nine occasions while two games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Bournemouth claimed a 1-0 home win in the Premier League.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Everton's last seven games across competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of Borunemouth's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Everton have won four of their last five games (one loss).

Everton vs Bournemouth Prediction

Everton have had an upturn in fortunes since David Moyes' return. The Toffees have won their last three league games on the bounce, consequently opening up a nine-point gap to the relegation zone.

Bournemouth, for their part, saw their 12-game unbeaten run brought to an end at home to Liverpool and will be looking to bounce back. The Dorset outfit have won the last three head-to-head games and will fancy their chances of advancing to the next round.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Bournemouth

Everton vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Everton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

