Everton vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Everton will lock horns with Bournemouth at MetLife Stadium in the Premier League Summer Series on Sunday. This is the second edition of this preseason friendly tournament. Manchester United and West Ham United are the two other teams participating in this edition.

The Toffees have played three friendlies thus far. They got their preseason underway with a 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley, with striker Beto scoring the equalizer from the penalty spot. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers last week. They met Port Vale in a behind-closed-doors friendly earlier this week and recorded a 2-1 win.

The Cherries have enjoyed a winning start to their preseason. They overcame Hibernian 2-1 in their opener, thanks to goals from Philip Billing and Romain Faivre. They met Bristol City last week and registered a 6-2 win in a match played across four 30-minute periods. Antoine Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier, Evanilson, and Dango Ouattara scored a goal apiece while Adrien Truffert bagged a brace.

Everton vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 22 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with 10 wins for both teams.

The last 11 meetings between them have seen conclusive results, with the Cherries recording seven wins.

The Cherries won all three meetings against the Toffees last season. They secured a league double, recording a 4-2 aggregate win, and registered a 2-0 win in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Cherries have scored at least two goals in three of their last four meetings against Everton.

Bournemouth went unbeaten in their four preseason friendlies last season. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last seven friendlies, recording five wins.

The Toffees have conceded one goal apiece in their three friendlies thus far.

Everton vs Bournemouth Prediction

The Toffees registered their first win of the preseason earlier this week. Charly Alcaraz and James Garner added goals in the win over Port Vale. They concluded the 2024-25 campaign on a four-game unbeaten streak, recording three wins, and will look to build on that form.

David Moyes will likely not be able to count on the services of James Tarkowski, who is still not fully recovered from a hamstring injury picked up last season.

The Cherries have won their two friendlies thus far and have enjoyed a prolific run in these meetings, scoring eight goals. They have won their last four meetings against the Toffees, scoring eight goals while keeping two clean sheets.

Considering the Cherries' impressive recent record in this fixture, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Bournemouth

Everton vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

