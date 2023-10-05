Everton vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023 

Everton host Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Saturday (October 7) in the Premier League.

The hosts have struggled in the league this season. Everton lost 2-1 to Luton Town in their last game. They were two goals down to the newly promoted outfit by the half-hour mark. Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back before half-time, but the Toffees couldn't find an equaliser.

Everton are 16th in the league table with four points after seven games and are only ahead of the drop zone on goal difference.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have endured an even more difficult Premier League campaign as they look for their first league win under new boss Andoni Iraola. They lost 4-0 to high-flying Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in their last game, marking a fourth consecutive defeat to the Gunners.

The Cherries are 19th in the standings with just three points after seven outings.

Everton vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just 17 competitive meetings between the two sides, with Everton leading 9-6.

The two sides last faced off on the last day last season, Everton won 1-0 to snap a four-game losing streak to the Cherries and stay in the top flight.

Bournemouth are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the Premier League this season, scoring five times.

Everton are one of two sides in the top flight this season yet to pick up a point at home.

Everton vs Bournemouth Prediction

Everton's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back losses across competitions. They have, however, lost seven of their last eight games at Goodison Park.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last 13 competitive outings. They're without a win in five away league games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Bournemouth

Everton vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Everton's last six games.)