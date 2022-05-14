Everton vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

Looking to pull clear of the relegation zone, Everton play host to Brentford at Goodison Park Stadium on Sunday.

The Bees snapped their two-game winless run with a comfortable victory over Southampton last time out and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Everton were denied a third win on the trot last Tuesday as they were held to a goalless draw by Watford.

Prior to that, Frank Lampard’s side saw off Chelsea 1-0 on May 1 before brushing aside Leicester City 2-1 seven days later.

With 36 points from 35 games, Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League standings, two points above the relegation zone with two games to play.

Elsewhere, Brentford returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Southampton 3-0 on home turf.

They are now unbeaten in all but one of their last six outings, picking up four wins and one draw in that time.

With 43 points from 36 games, Brentford are currently 13th in the league table, two points off Leicester City in the top half of the standings.

Everton vs Brentford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Brentford boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Everton have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the honors have been shared on two different occasions.

The Toffees head into the weekend unbeaten in three consecutive outings, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

Brentford are unbeaten in five of their last six outings, picking up four wins and one draw in that time.

Everton are on a run of four games without defeat on home turf, picking up three wins and one draw since March’s 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Everton vs Brentford Prediction

Everton have hit their stride at the tail end of the season as they look to avoid dropping to the Championship. However, next up is the stern test of taking on an opposing side who are unbeaten in five of their last six outings. We predict the Toffees will maintain their fine home run and come away with a slender victory on Sunday.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Brentford

Everton vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in two of their last three encounters)

Tip 3: Brentford to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (Brentford have received fewer than five bookings in each of their last eight outings)

