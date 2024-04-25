Everton vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Sean Dyche's Everton side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side thrashed Luton Town by a comprehensive 5-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The Toffees stunned local rivals Liverpool with a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Everton vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton and Brentford are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 10 matches apiece out of the 23 matches played between the two teams.

Everton won the reverse fixture last year and will be looking to complete a league double against Brentford for the first time since the 1952-53 season.

After an unbeaten run of three matches on the trot against Everton in the Premier League, Brentford have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.

None of the 10 matches between Everton and Brentford have produced a draw, with Everton winning seven of these games.

Everton have scored the first goal in their last four matches against Brentford in the Premier League and have found the back of the net in the first 10 minutes of the game on three occasions during this run.

Everton vs Brentford Prediction

Everton have shown glimpses of their ability over the past month and pulled off an exceptional performance against Liverpool in their midweek game. Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the back of the net in the Merseyside derby and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Brentford have been a shadow of their former selves this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Brentford

Everton vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score - Yes