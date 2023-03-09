Everton vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Everton will welcome Brentford to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts, 18th in the league table, are winless in their last three league outings but avoided a third straight defeat last Sunday as they played out a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucouré scored for the Toffees but their efforts were undone by Brennan Johnson's brace.

Brentford extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 games as they overcame local rivals Fulham 3-2 at home. Ethan Pinnock, Ivan Toney, and Mathias Jensen were on the scoresheet to help the Bees to their ninth win of the campaign.

Everton vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 21 times in all competitions since 1936. The visitors have a narrow 10-8 lead in wins while three games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, just three of these meetings have taken place in the Premier League, in which Brentford have picked up a couple of wins and one game has ended in a draw.

Brentford are undefeated in their last 12 matches, which is the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Three of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with Brentford scoring one goal apiece in four games in that period.

Everton have scored more than one goal in a Premier League game just once in their 13 home games this season.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last five away games in the Premier League, scoring two goals in three games in that period.

The hosts have the joint-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring 19 goals, with 11 of them coming in home games.

No team has drawn more games (11) than the visitors in the Premier League this season.

Everton vs Brentford Prediction

The hosts are winless in the Premier League against Brentford and will be looking to change that record in this game. They have failed to score in three of their last five Premier League games and their goalscoring troubles might be their undoing.

The visitors have seen an upturn in their recent league games and have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 12 games. They were able to hold Everton to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in August and will be looking to avoid a defeat in this game.

The hosts have just two wins to their name in the league since October and have kept just two clean sheets in that period as well. With that in mind, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Brentford

Everton vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score or assist any time - Yes

