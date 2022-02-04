Everton vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

The FA Cup returns with another round of fixtures as Everton and Brentford go head-to-head at the Goodson Park Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors are currently on a four-game losing streak, while the hosts have lost each of their last two games.

Everton continued to struggle for form in the Premier League as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Everton.

They have now lost all but one of their last four league games, with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea being the only exception.

Frank Lampard’s side now turn their attention to the FA Cup where they claimed a 3-2 extra-time win over Hull City in their opening game.

Meanwhile, Brentford failed to end their losing streak last time out as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Thomas Frank’s men have now lost each of their last four games, conceding 12 goals and scoring just three in that time.

Brentford opened their FA Cup run with a 4-1 win over Port Vale on January 8 and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Everton vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Brentford head into the game with the surprise upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from their last 18 encounters. Everton have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while two games have ended all square.

Everton Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Brentford Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Everton vs Brentford Team News

Everton

Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Suspended: None

Brentford

The Bees will be without Tarique Fosu, Josh Dasilva, Julian Jeanvier and David Raya, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Christian Eriksen has made a move to the club this January, but we do not expect the Danish midfielder to be rushed into action.

Injured: Tarique Fosu, Josh Dasilva, Julian Jeanvier, David Raya

Suspended: None

Everton vs Brentford Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey; Andros Townsend, Allan, Sergio Gomes, Daramai Gray; Salomon Rondon, Richarlison

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alvaro Fernandez, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Mads Bech Sorensen, Dominic Thompson; Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka, Shandon Baptiste; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa

Everton vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford and Everton have had similar campaigns in the Premier League and are separated by just four points in the standings. We expect a cagey contest with the hosts claiming the win.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Brentford

