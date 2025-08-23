Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2025

Everton will look to bounce back from a dispiriting loss in their season opener as they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. The clash with the Seagulls will be the Toffees' first-ever competitive game at Hill Dickinson Stadium, their new home ground.

David Moyes' men produced a lacklustre performance in the opening gameweek of the new Premier League season, losing 1-0 to freshly promoted Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Scottish manager has not been granted a gratifying summer transfer window thus far. With injuries to compound their woes, things have looked rather bleak for the Merseysiders and the loss against Leeds last weekend was well-deserved.

Meanwhile, their opponents Brighton let slip a great opportunity to start their new league campaign on a winning note, squandering a one-goal advantage in the 96th minute at home to Fulham.

Rodrigo Muniz's goal in the dying embers of the game left the Seagulls crestfallen after a dominant display on opening day over the Cottagers. Brighton picked up back-to-back wins in their final two away games in the English top-flight last term.

They will be looking to extend that streak over the Toffees and will fancy their chances of doing so, having beaten them 3-0 in the league at Goodison Park last season.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton picked up a 1-0 over Brighton at the AMEX in January. They last won successive Premier League matches against the Seagulls in January/October 2020.

Everton are winless in their last four home matches against Brighton. They had won each of their first four such matches against the Seagulls.

This will be the first competitive match at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton's new home ground.

Brighton are on a two-match winning streak away from home in the league. The last time they won three away games on the bounce was all the way back in January 2023.

Everton were victorious in their first home Premier League games in five consecutive campaigns between 2017-18 and 2021-22. However, they've since lost their last three without scoring a single goal.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Everton's colourless display on opening day couldn't possibly have inspired any confidence in their fans and things are unlikely to get much better against the Seagulls. Given Brighton's excellent recent record against Everton, Fabian Hurzeler's men are the favourites heading into this one.

They should be able to come away with all three points and keep a clean sheet as well.

Prediction: Everton 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

