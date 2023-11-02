Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Everton will host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts registered their third win of the season last week, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 51st-minute goal helped them to a 1-0 away triumph over West Ham United. They continued their winning run in the Carabao Cup, with a 3-0 home win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Defenders James Tarkowski and Ashley Young were on the scoresheet alongside Amadou Onana, who scored just his second goal for the Toffees.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham in their previous outing. Evan Ferguson broke the deadlock in the 26th minute and Fulham managed to pull level thanks to João Palhinha's 65th-minute strike.

Despite a four-game winless run in the Premier League, Brighton retained seventh place in the league standings with 17 points to their name. The home team moved to 15th place in the standings with a win last week.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 23 times in all competitions, with 12 of them coming in the Premier League. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 11 wins to their name. The visitors have six wins against their northern rivals and six games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded away wins in their Premier League meetings, with Brighton & Hove Albion recording a 4-1 win at Goodison Park and Everton recording a 5-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Brighton are winless in their last four away games in all competitions, suffering three defeats.

The visitors have recorded wins in their last two away meetings against the hosts.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The home team have been inconsistent in the Premier League recently, suffering three defeats and recording three wins in their last six games. In all competitions, they have picked up three wins in their last four games, while also keeping three clean sheets.

Sean Dyche does not have any fresh absentees heading into the match as Dele Alli, Andre Gomes, and Seamus Coleman continue to be sidelined through injuries. A few changes in the starting XI can be expected here from their win in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The Seagulls started the season on a strong note but have seen a drop in form, with just two wins in their last nine games in all competitions, both coming at home. However, they have won their last two away games at Goodison Park, scoring seven times while conceding just thrice.

Roberto De Zerbi might be able to call back Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey to the starting XI but they will face late fitness tests. Danny Welbeck, Solomon March, Jakub Moder, and Julio Enciso continue to be sidelined.

Just one of Everton's three wins in the league this season have come at home. They have failed to score in three of their five Premier League home games this term. Brighton, meanwhile, have suffered two of their three losses in away games.

Considering the hosts' upturn in form recently, we back them to eke out a narrow win and cause a mini-upset.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score or assist any time - Yes