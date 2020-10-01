Create
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the middle of a purple patch for Everton
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 01 Oct 2020, 13:04 IST
Preview
Everton host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, with Carlo Ancelotti side looking to keep up their winning start to this season.

Everton are one of three sides - along with Leicester City and Liverpool - to have won all three games to start the season, and the Toffees are riding high. New signings James Rodriguez and Allan have been excellent, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has found himself amongst the goals regularly as well.

Brighton were desperately unfortunate to lose to Manchester United last week, in a game where they hit the woodwork five times. The Red Devils prevailed in that one after late drama, when Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty that was awarded by VAR after the final whistle had actually been sounded.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

Everton have won eight out of the 17 games that they have played against Brighton. The Seagulls have won just four, whereas the two teams have played five draws against each other.

Everton are in excellent form, having won all three games in the Premier League. They were also impressive in midweek, in a 4-1 thrashing of West Ham United in the League Cup, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a hat-trick.

Brighton have a win against Newcastle sandwiched between hard-fought home losses to Chelsea and Manchester United. They also lost in the League Cup to Manchester United in midweek, when Potter rotated the pack, to keep a lot of his regulars fresh and ready for the Premier League.

Everton Form Guide: W-W-W

Brighton & Hove Albion Form Guide: L-W-L

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Everton

Midfielder Jean-Phillippe Gbamin and striker Cenk Tosun have long-term injuries. Defenders Mason Holgate and Jonjoe Kenny are on the road to recovery, but they will not feature in this game.

For Carlo Ancelotti though, his team's form means that there is no real reason to change too much in his side.

Injured: Mason Holgate, Jonjoe Kenny, Cenk Tosun, Jean-Phillippe Gbamin

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion

Davy Propper, Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone are all long-term absentees for Brighton, but Graham Potter will be encouraged by the performances he's seen from the squad he has at his disposal.

Yves Bissouma is also once again available for selection, after serving his suspension for the red card he received in the Seagulls' away Premier League win against Newcastle.

Injured: Davy Propper, Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone

Suspended: None

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XIs

Everton (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Allan, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure; James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Brighton (3-5-2): Matt Ryan; Ben White, Lewis Dunk. Adam Webster; Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Adam Lallana, Solly March; Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Everton have started the season on fire, and have the potency in attack to hurt any team on their day.

However, Brighton have shown so far that they are no pushovers, especially with the number of chances that they create. We are predicting a closely fought contest in this one.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Published 01 Oct 2020, 13:04 IST
