Everton vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with a struggling Burnley side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Burnley Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Toffees held Newcastle United to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Everton vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 54 out of the 122 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 38 victories.

Everton won the reverse fixture at Turf Moor by a 2-0 margin last year and will be looking to complete a Premier League double against Burnley for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Burnley have lost six of their last eight matches away from home against Everton in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming in 2021.

Everton have won both their matches against Burnley in all competitions so far this season and have scored a total of five goals in their two matches.

Everton have lost nine of their last 14 matches at home against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 64 such games preceding this run.

Everton vs Burnley Prediction

Everton have not been at their best this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The Toffees have good players in their ranks and will need their players to step up to the plate this weekend.

Burnley have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks and cannot afford to drop points in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Burnley

Everton vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Burnley to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score - Yes