Everton vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1st 2023

The action continues in round four of the EFL Cup as Everton and Burnley go head-to-head in a thrilling all-Premier League affair on Wednesday.

Vincent Kompany’s men journey to Goodison Park on a run of three consecutive defeats and will be looking to stop the rot.

Everton turned in an impressive team display at the London Stadium on Sunday as they held firm to claim a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League.

This result has seen the Toffees drift five points clear of the bottom three, having kicked off the league campaign with just one point from their opening five matches.

Sean Dyche’s men now turn their attention to the EFL Cup, where they secured successive 2-1 victories over Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa respectively to reach the fourth round.

Having edged out Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the EFL Cup second round, Burnley cruised through the third round courtesy of a 4-0 victory over Salford City on September 26.

Since then, Kompany’s men have struggled for results, losing four of their subsequent five matches, including last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth.

Burnley are currently bottom but one in the Premier League table, having picked up just four points from their opening 10 matches.

Everton vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 52 wins from the last 120 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Everton boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Burnley have picked up 38 wins since their first game encounter in November 1888, while the spoils have been shared on 30 occasions.

Everton have lost all but one of their five home games this season, with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on October 7 being the exception.

The Clarets are currently on a three-game losing streak, conceding nine goals and scoring just twice since their 2-1 win at Luton on October 3.

Everton vs Burnley Prediction

Buoyed by their huge result against West Ham United, Burnley will head into the midweek tie with sky-high confidence as they look to put together a solid run of form.

While consistency has been an issue for Dyche’s men this season, we are backing them to edge out a Burnley side, who have lost their last three matches.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Burnley

Everton vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)