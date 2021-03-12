Everton vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton are set to play host to Burnley at Goodison Park tomorrow for their latest English Premier League game.

Everton come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Monday at Stamford Bridge. A first-half own goal from centre-back Ben Godfrey and a second-half penalty from Italy international Jorginho secured the win for Chelsea.

Burnley, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal last Saturday at Turf Moor. A goal from star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal was cancelled out by a goal from New Zealand international Chris Wood for Burnley.

Everton vs Burnley Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Everton hold a slight advantage. They have won seven games, lost five and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. An early first-half goal from Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady for Burnley was cancelled out by a strike from striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton.

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-W-W-L

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-L-D-D

Everton vs Burnley Team News

Everton

Everton have a few injury concerns to deal with. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be unable to call upon the services of Ivory Coast international Jean-Philippe Gbamin, midfielder Fabian Delph and French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. There are doubts over the availability of Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina, experienced right-back Seamus Coleman, Colombian forward James Rodriguez and Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Injured: Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Abdoulaye Doucoure

Doubtful: Yerry Mina, Seamus Coleman, Robin Olsen, James Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Burnley

Meanwhile, Burnley could be without striker Ashley Barnes, midfielder Jack Cork, left-back Charlie Taylor and winger Robbie Brady, who are all doubts to feature.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Charlie Taylor, Ashley Barnes, Jack Cork, Robbie Brady

Suspended: None

Everton vs Burnley Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Lucas Digne, Alex Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Allan, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

Everton vs Burnley Prediction

Everton are currently 6th in the league table, four points behind 4th-placed Chelsea who have played a game more. The Toffees have impressed with their performances this season, with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin key to their success.

Burnley, on the other hand, are 15th in the league table. Sean Dyche's side are renowned for their ability to soak pressure and sit deep, and have a tendency to frustrate the opposition with their style of play.

Everton are in good form, and despite missing some important players should have enough to triumph.

Prediction: Everton 1-0 Burnley

