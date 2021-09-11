Everton vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Everton are set to play Burnley at Goodison Park on Monday in the English Premier League.

Everton come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion in the league. A first-half goal from winger Demarai Gray and a second-half penalty from striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured victory for Rafa Benitez's Everton.

Burnley, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United in the league. A goal from former Leeds United striker and New Zealand international Chris Wood for Burnley was cancelled out by a goal from attacker Patrick Bamford for Leeds United.

Everton vs Burnley Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Everton have won seven games, lost six and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Premier League, with Burnley beating Everton 2-1. First-half goals from striker Chris Wood and young winger Dwight McNeil sealed the deal for Burnley. England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the consolation goal for Everton.

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-L

Everton vs Burnley Team News

Everton

Everton manager Rafa Benitez will be unable to call upon the services of Turkish striker Cenk Tosun and midfielder Fabian Delph. There are doubts over the availability of star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, experienced right-back Seamus Coleman, Colombia internationals Yerry Mina and James Rodriguez, versatile defender Ben Godfrey and midfielder Tom Davies.

Injured: Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun

Doubtful: Seamus Coleman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, James Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Burnley

Meanwhile, Burnley will be without Welsh right-back Connor Roberts, Republic of Ireland international Kevin Long and midfielder Dale Stephens. There are doubts over the availability of Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet and young centre-back Nathan Collins.

Injured: Dale Stephens, Kevin Long, Connor Roberts

Doubtful: Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet

Suspended: None

Everton vs Burnley Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Andros Townsend, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Everton vs Burnley Prediction

Everton fans were not overly happy with the appointment of Rafa Benitez due to his Liverpool connections. However, the Spaniard has enjoyed a good start to life at Everton, and his new signings like Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray have made an immediate impact.

Burnley, on the other hand, were unusually active this summer. They signed Connor Roberts, Nathan Collins and Maxwel Cornet. All three are either injured or doubts to feature, which leaves manager Sean Dyche to once again rely on the players like Dwight McNeil and Chris Wood to produce the goods.

Burnley will not make life easy for Everton, and a draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Everton 0-0 Burnley

