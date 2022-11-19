Everton vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022

Everton will square off against Celtic at the Accor Stadium in the Sydney Super Cup, a friendly tournament, on Sunday (November 20).

Everton and Celtic are the two overseas clubs taking part in the competition, while Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers are the two teams representing the A-League.

The tournament kicked off on Thursday, with Sydney meeting Celtic at the Allianz Stadium. Sydney beat the Scottish giants 2-1, with Robert Mak and Max Burgess scoring for the Australian team after Kyogo Furuhashi had given Celtic the lead midway through the first half.

Celtic will return home after the game, while Everton have a friendly scheduled against Western Sydney Wanderers on Wednesday. Both teams are not at full strength, with a few players on international duty at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on Sunday.

Everton vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Celtic have enjoyed a prolific run in the Scottish Premier League this season, scoring 50 goals in 15 games, the best attacking record in the competition.

Celtic have also been solid defensively, conceding just 13 goals, the best defensive record in the competition and are atop the Scottish Premier League standings.

Everton have struggled in the Premier League this season, scoring just 11 goals in 15 games. They have been solid defensively, though, conceding 17 goals.

Celtic have scored at least once in their last ten games across competitions, while Everton have failed to score in five of their last seven.

Everton vs Celtic Prediction

Both teams will take this game as an opportunity to give their young players some game time. With big names missing from both squads, it's difficult to predict how the game could pan out.

Celtic have traveled with some of their regular starters like Joe Hart, Giorgos Giakoumakis, and Carl Starfelt, so might be able to produce a solid display. Everton have included the likes of Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Anthony Gordon and James Tarkowski, but given their poor form, they might struggle.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Celtic

Everton vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Celtic to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Kyogo to score or assist any time - Yes

