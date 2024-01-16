Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th January 2024

Everton will entertain Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Preview

This match is one of the eight replays left to resolve in the third round. Everton and Crystal Palace settled for a goalless draw in their first clash at Selhurst Park on January 4. The hosts will need to break their winless trend at home to make the most of their home advantage against the fellow Premier League side.

The Toffees have drawn once and lost twice in their last three home games. The five-time FA Cup winners have been in search of a sixth triumph since 1994–95, when they last won the competition. The last time Everton lost at home against Crystal Palace was in a September 2014 Premier League encounter, 3-2.

The visitors failed to exploit their home advantage in the first game, wasting countless goal chances. Crystal Palace may not enjoy domination in the replay like in the previous meeting, but could find breakthroughs if the hosts turn up the volume. However, Crystal Palace have been terrible on the road, winning once in their last five trips.

Palace are 14th placed in the Premier League table with 21 points, four points ahead of Everton, who are in 17th spot. Everton were deducted 10 points for breaching Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules. Crystal Palace were eliminated in the third round by Southampton 2-1 last season.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches against Crystal Palace.

Everton have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches against Crystal Palace.

Everton have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Crystal Palace have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Everton have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Crystal Palace have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not play a part due to a red card suspension. He was sent off in the 79th minute in the first clash but Everton was able to hold on to the draw.

Crystal Palace may not deploy the same attacking pattern from the previous meeting to avoid counterattacks. However, they are expected to push for goals as well.

Everton are favored to win due to home advantage and positive momentum.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Everton to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Crystal Palace to score - Yes