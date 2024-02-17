Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Everton take on Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side in an important encounter at Goodison Park on Monday.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Eagles slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Merseyside outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have an impressive historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 26 out of the 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 15 victories.

Everton won the reverse fixture against Crystal Palace by a 3-2 margin and will be looking to complete a Premier League double against the Eagles for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

After consecutive victories away from home against Everton in the Premier League in 2014, Crystal Palace are winless in their last eight such games in the competition.

Everton have played out draws in their last two matches at home in the Premier League and have not played three such games in a row since 2015.

Crystal Palace have lost their last three matches away from home in the Premier League and have conceded a total of 11 goals in these games.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Everton have failed to make an impact this season and will need to play out of their skins to distance themselves from the relegation zone. The likes of Jack Harrison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Crystal Palace have shown flashes of their ability this season but have been well below their best over the past year. Both teams have several problems to solve at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Ayew to score - Yes