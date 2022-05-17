Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th May 2022

Seeking to pull clear of the relegation zone and boost their survival chances, Everton will play host to Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park Stadium on Thursday.

The Eagles, meanwhile, will head into the game seeking to complete a league double over the hosts. Palace claimed a 3-1 victory over Everton in December’s reverse fixture.

Everton were denied a second consecutive home victory last Sunday when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Brentford.

Before that, Frank Lampard’s men were on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up seven points from a possible nine. With 36 points from as many games, Everton are 16th in the EPL standings, two points above 18th-placed Burnley in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Schlupp came up trumps for Palace, striking in the 81st-minute to force a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa last time out.

The Eagles are now unbeaten in their last four outings, picking up two wins and as many draws. Palace are 13th in the league table with 45 points from 36 games but could move level on points with ninth-placed Leicester City with all three points on Thursday.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from thei last 55 meetings between the two teams, Everton hold a superior record in this fixture.

Palace have picked up 15 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last three meetings against Everton, picking up two wins and a draw since a 2-1 loss in 2020.

Everton head into the game unbeaten in six home games against Palace, picking up three wins and as many draws.

Palace have avoided defeat in their last four games, picking up eight points from a possible 12 since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in April.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Everton will be kicking themselves after falling to a slender 3-2 defeat against Brentford last time out. Considering their recent home record against the Eagles, Frank Lampard’s men should return to winning ways on Thursday and keep their survival hopes alive and kicking.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Everton have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games against Palace).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

