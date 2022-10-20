Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

The Premier League returns to fold with another round of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. The Toffees suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton @Everton



Frank's "We didn't do enough to create more with the opportunities we had when we played through their midfield lines. That's the frustration of the game."Frank's #NEWEVE verdict: "We didn't do enough to create more with the opportunities we had when we played through their midfield lines. That's the frustration of the game."Frank's #NEWEVE verdict: https://t.co/Dgpbx92UP9

Everton vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 23 out of the 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 15 victories.

After suffering defeat in their first six home games against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Everton are unbeaten in their last seven such matches against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last 15 matches against Everton in the Premier League, but did manage to secure a 3-1 home victory against them last season.

After a run of seven defeats in 10 Premier League games, Everton have lost only three of their last 11 matches in the competition.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last six away games in the Premier League with their last two such matches ending in goalless draws.

Everton have scored only three goals in their five games at Goodison Park - the lowest number of goals scored at home for any Premier League team this season.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Everton have improved over the past month but have plenty of work to do to ensure a top-half finish. The Toffees can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Crystal Palace have also flattered to deceive in the Premier League and will need to step up in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes