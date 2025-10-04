Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Everton will entertain Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday. The hosts have won two of their six league games and are ninth in the standings with eight points. Palace have three wins and are fourth with 12 points.
The Toffees have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games in all competitions. They played West Ham United in the league on Monday and were held to a 1-1 draw, ending their losing streak after two games. Michael Keane gave them the lead in the 19th minute and Jarrod Bowen equalized for West Ham.
The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten record across all competitions this season. They met defending champions Liverpool in their previous outing and registered a 2-1 win. Ismaïla Sarr gave them an early lead and Federico Chiesa pulled Liverpool level in the 87th minute. Late drama ensued as second-half substitute Eddie Nketiah bagged a stoppage-time winner.
They extended their winning streak in all competitions to four games on Thursday, with a 2-0 away triumph over Dynama Kyiv in their UEFA Conference League campaign opener.
Everton vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 64 times across all competitions. The Toffees have 28 wins to their name, while Palace have got the better of the Merseysiders 15 times. Twenty-one meetings between them have ended in draws.
- The hosts secured a league double over Palace last season, recording 2-1 wins in the home and away games.
- Crystal Palace have the joint-best defensive record in the league, having conceded just three goals in six games.
- Everton are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season, keeping three clean sheets in four games.
- The visitors are winless in this fixture since 2022.
- The Eagles have won their last three away games, keeping two clean sheets.
Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction
The Toffees have lost two of their last four games and they have also failed to score in two games in that period. They are unbeaten at home this season, though the last two games have ended in draws.
Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Rohl remain sidelined with injuries. David Moyes will also be without the services of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season on Monday.
The Eagles have won their last four games and they have scored two goals apiece in the last three. Notably, they are winless on their travels in this fixture since 2014.
Caleb Kporha, Cheick Doucoure, and Chadi Riad are unavailable due to injuries for the visitors. Will Hughes picked up a knock and faces a late fitness test.
Considering Everton's current home form and Palace's winning streak on their travels, the two teams will likely play out a closely contested draw.
Prediction: Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace
Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes