Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton are set to play host to Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Monday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Everton come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Goodison Park in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Late second-half goals from German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne ensured victory for Manchester City.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, beat Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at Selhurst Park in their most recent English Premier League game. A first-half penalty from Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic sealed the deal for Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Everton hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost two and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League with Everton beating Crystal Palace 2-1. First-half goals from striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brazilian forward Richarlison secured the win for Everton. Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate scored the consolation goal for Crystal Palace.

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-W-W

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D-D-W

Advertisement

Everton vs Crystal Palace Team News

Everton

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, Brazilian winger Bernard and England international Fabian Delph. There are doubts over the availability of Colombian forward James Rodriguez.

Injured: Jordan Pickford, Bernard, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Fabian Delph

Doubtful: James Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will be without French centre-back Mamadou Sakho and Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy. There are doubts over the availability of Scottish midfielder James McArthur, right-back Nathaniel Clyne, young defender Nathan Ferguson and centre-back James Tomkins.

Injured: Mamadou Sakho, James McCarthy

Doubtful: Nathan Ferguson, James McArthur, Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins

Suspended: None

Everton vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Olsen, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

Advertisement

Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Everton are 8th in the Premier League table, and have lost their last two league games. Carlo Ancelotti's side have impressed with their performances this season, and will be keen to secure a top six spot. They are currently two points behind 6th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are 12th in the league table. Manager Roy Hodgson has come under criticism after some dull performances, and there have been suggestions that the club could look to freshen things up in the summer.

Everton should have enough to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace

Also Read: Top 5 defensive midfielders in the world this season (2020/21)