Everton vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips | July 29th | Club friendlies 2022

Everton will wrap up their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign on Friday when they take on Dynamo Kyiv in a friendly at Goodison Park.

The Ukrainian outfit head into the weekend fresh off the back of securing a place in the third round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Everton picked up their first pre-season win last Sunday when they saw off Blackpool 4-2 away from home.

Prior to that, the Merseyside outfit were on a run of three consecutive defeats, including successive pre-season losses to Arsenal and Minnesota United.

Everton have now returned to Goodison Park, where they are unbeaten in all but one of their last six matches, with May’s 3-2 loss to Brentford being the exception.

Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv progressed to the third round of the Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday evening courtesy of a 2-1 extra-time win over Fenerbahce.

Prior to that, Mircea Lucescu’s men were held to a goalless draw by the Turkish side in the first leg on July 20.

Dynamo Kyiv have now managed just one win from their last four games in all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw.

Everton vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Everton and Dynamo Kyiv, with both sides claiming one win from their previous two encounters.

Everton head into the weekend on a run of three defeats from their last four games, with Sunday’s win over Blackpool being the only exception.

Dynamo Kyiv have lost each of their last two friendlies, conceding five goals and scoring once in that time.

The Toffees are unbeaten in all but one of their last six home games, claiming four wins and one draw.

Everton vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Everton will look to build on Sunday’s victory and wrap up their pre-season on a high. However, they face a rejuvenated Dynamo Kyiv side who snapped a two-game losing streak last time out.

We predict a thrilling friendly showdown with Frank Lampard’s side claiming a slender victory.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Everton vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Everton have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six games)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Everton’s last five games)

Tip 4: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Dynamo Kyiv’s last 10 matches)

