Everton vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Everton take on Marco Silva's impressive Fulham side in an intriguing encounter at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Fulham Preview

Fulham finished in 10th place in the Premier League standings last season and have been stepped up to the plate on a few occasions this year. The away side edged TSG Hoffenheim to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, secured a 17th-place finish in the league table last season and have been a shadow of their former selves in recent months. The Toffees defeated Sporting Lisbon to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Everton vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 31 out of the 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 22 victories.

Everton won each of their first 14 matches against Fulham at Goodison Park in the Premier League but have lost each of their last two such games against the Cottagers.

Fulham have lost both their games against Everton played out on the opening weekend of the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in 1966.

Fulham have won three of their last five matches against Everton in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in the 18 such matches preceding this run.

Everton have lost their opening game of the season on only one occasion in their last 12 Premier League campaigns but did lose their opening game against Chelsea last season.

Everton vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham have been shown flashes of improvement over the past year and have pulled off admirable displays under Marco Silva. The likes of Andreas Pereira and Carlos Vinicius can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Everton have been in dismal form this year and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Fulham are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Fulham

Everton vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Pereira to score - Yes