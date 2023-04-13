Everton vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Sean Dyche's Everton side in a crucial clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Toffees suffered a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Everton vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 31 out of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 21 victories.

Everton have lost only two of their last 14 Premier League games against Fulham but did lose their previous such home game against the Cottagers in February 2021.

Prior to their away victory against Everton in 2021, Fulham were winless in 27 matches against the Toffees at Goodison Park in the Premier League and lost 22 of these matches.

Everton are winless in their last nine matches against newly-promoted sides in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since 1951.

Everton have picked up 10 points in their five matches at home under Sean Dyche in the Premier League - a better record than in the 10 such matches preceding this run.

Everton vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham have been in impressive form this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Andreas Pereira has been impressive for the Cottagers so far this season and will need to step up in the absence of star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Everton have shown marked improvement under Sean Dyche and are capable of putting up a robust display. The Toffees are fighting for their survival at the moment and could hold their opponents to a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Fulham

Everton vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Pereira to score - Yes

