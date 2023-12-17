Everton vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | December 19th 2023

Everton will host Fulham at Goodison Park on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Carabao Cup campaign.

The home side have performed well this season despite a series of off-field incidents and will be looking to carry their winning streak onto the domestic cup this week. They beat Burnley 3-0 last time out in the competition, with James Tarkowski scoring the game's opener just 13 minutes after kick-off before Amadou Onana and Ashley Young joined him on the scoresheet in the second half.

Everton last made it to the quarterfinals of the League Cup back in the 2020-21 season, facing off against Manchester United before losing 2-0. They will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Fulham saw off Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City in their first two rounds of the League Cup. They then faced Championship outfit Ipswich Town in the last 16 of the competition in November and picked up a 3-1 victory with three different players getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

The visitors are currently enjoying their deepest run in the Carabao Cup since the 2004-05 campaign and will secure their first-ever semifinal appearance with a win on Tuesday.

Everton vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between Everton and Fulham. The hosts have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture after losing four of their previous five.

The Toffees' last win over the Cottagers at Goodison Park came back in 2018 when they picked up a 1-0 victory in Premier League action.

Only one of Fulham's six league wins this season has come on the road.

Everton vs Fulham Prediction

Everton are on a brilliant four-game winning streak and have not conceded any goals in that period. They have lost just one of their last six home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Fulham, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back 5-0 victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, lost their last three away games on the bounce and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Fulham

Everton vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)