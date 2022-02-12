Everton vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th February 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Leeds United take on Frank Lampard's struggling Everton side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Leeds United Preview

Everton are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to achieve their objectives in the Premier League this season. The Toffees are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and suffered a comprehensive 3-1 defeat against Newcastle United in their previous game.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The away side played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Aston Villa this week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Everton vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a slight edge over Leeds United and have won 34 out of 119 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds' 33 victories.

Everton have lost only one of their last eight matches against Leeds United in the Premier League, but did lose this particular fixture last season.

Leeds United's victory against Everton last season ended a 13-game winless run in Premier League matches at Goodison Park.

Over the past 13 months, Everton have lost more Premier League games at home than any other side in the competition, with 12 defeats at Goodison Park.

Since their promotion to the Premier League in 2020, Leeds United have lost all their afternoon kick-off fixtures on Saturday in the competition.

Everton are on a four-match losing streak in the Premier League and are edging closer to their tally of six consecutive defeats in 2006.

Everton vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United were sinking into the relegation zone a few months ago but have now pulled themselves closer to safety. Marcelo Bielsa's men are a few victories away from extending their run in the top flight and will be brimming with confidence this weekend.

Everton have shown signs of improvement under Frank Lampard but were thoroughly outplayed in their previous game. Leeds United are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Everton 2-3 Leeds United

Everton vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Raphinha to score anytime: YES

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Everton to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi