Everton vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sean Dyche's Everton take on a struggling Leeds United outfit in an important clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Leeds United Preview

Everton are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have endured an abysmal season so far. The Toffees slumped to a 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat against Liverpool in their previous game and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their season. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Everton vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a good historical record against Everton and have won 52 out of the 121 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 35 victories.

Everton have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Leeds United in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in November 2020.

Leeds United have won only one of their last 15 league games away from home against Everton, with their only victory during this period coming in November 2020.

Leeds United have failed to win any of their last three Premier League matches against teams from the relegation zone and have lost one of these matches.

Leeds United defeated Liverpool at Anfield in October last year and have not defeated both Liverpool and Everton away from home in a single league campaign since the 1932-33 season.

Everton vs Leeds United Prediction

Everton have shown flashes of resilience under Sean Dyche's management and were at their robust best against Arsenal. The Toffees were found out against Liverpool, however, and will need to take the game to their opponents in this fixture.

Everton @Everton



Watch live: The boss says James Garner and Nathan Patterson will step up their recoveries by featuring for #EFCU21 against Spurs at Southport tomorrow evening.Watch live: youtube.com/live/BfCPx22-m… The boss says James Garner and Nathan Patterson will step up their recoveries by featuring for #EFCU21 against Spurs at Southport tomorrow evening. 🔵Watch live: youtube.com/live/BfCPx22-m… https://t.co/gPiXsGllqq

Leeds United are in the midst of a turbulent patch at the moment and will need a run of results to remain a stable presence in the Premier League. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Leeds United

Everton vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Gnonto to score - Yes

