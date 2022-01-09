Everton vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th January 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold after a weekend of intriguing FA Cup action as Everton lock horns with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City outfit in an important league game at Goodison Park on Tuesday.

Everton vs Leicester City Preview

Everton are in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to get going under Rafael Benitez this season. The Toffees pulled off a crucial 3-2 victory against Hull City in the FA Cup this week and will need to put in a more convincing performance to win this game.

Leicester City have also failed to meet expectations so far this season and are in 10th place in the league table at the moment. The Foxes thrashed Watford by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Everton form guide in the Premier League: L-D-L-W-L

Leicester City form guide in the Premier League: W-L-W-L-D

Everton vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a slight edge over Leicester City and have won 44 out of 115 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Foxes' 38 victories.

Everton have kept only one clean sheet in their last 15 Premier League games against Leicester City but have lost only two of these matches.

Everton and Leicester City have drawn only one of the last 12 Premier League matches that they have played against each other.

The Toffees are on a poor run at the moment and have won only one of their last 12 Premier League games this season.

Leicester City have an impressive record in their first league games of the calendar year and have won these matches in each of the last 13 years.

Everton have been defensively very poor this season and have conceded 13 goals in their last five Premier League games at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have a heavily depleted squad going into this game but did well to defeat Watford in the FA Cup. With Vardy, Daka, and Iheanacho unavailable, the likes of Maddison and Lookman will need to step up this weekend.

Everton have been in dismal form so far this season and could potentially face a relegation battle in the coming weeks. Leicester City are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Everton 2-3 Leicester City

Everton vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - James Maddison to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Leicester City to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi