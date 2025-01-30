Everton vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton take on Leicester City in an important encounter at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Everton vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side defeated Tottenham Hotspur by a narrow 2-1 margin last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Toffees edged Brighton & Hove Albion to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Trending

Everton vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 45 out of the 120 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 39 victories.

Everton lost their previous game at home against Leicester City by a 2-0 margin in 2022 and have never lost consecutive home games against the Foxes in league competitions.

Leicester City have won only one of their last eight matches away from home against Everton in the Premier League but did manage to win their previous such game in November 2022.

Leicester City and Everton have played out draws in 17 of their 35 matches in the Premier League - the most drawn fixture by any two teams that have played against each other at least 30 times in the competition.

Everton have won their last two matches in the Premier League.

Everton vs Leicester City Prediction

Everton have improved in recent weeks and have put together a run of good results this month. The Toffees were particularly impressive against Tottenham Hotspur last week and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Leicester City can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. Everton are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Leicester City

Everton vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback