Everton vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th April 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Leicester City lock horns with Frank Lampard's struggling Everton outfit at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Everton vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Foxes suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United over the weekend and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The Toffees did manage to stun Manchester United with a 1-0 victory in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Everton vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against Leicester City and have won 44 out of 115 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 38 victories.

Everton have kept only one clean sheet in their 15 Premier League home matches against Leicester City, with their only clean sheet coming in 1999.

After 13 of the first 18 Premier League matches between Everton and Leicester City ended with shared spoils, only one of the last 12 games between these two teams has produced a draw.

Everton defeated Manchester United by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will be looking to secure consecutive victories in the Premier League for the first time since September.

Everton have won 22 out of their 28 points in home games this season - this represents the highest ratio for any Premier League side.

Only Newcastle United, Leeds United, and Southampton have dropped more points from winning positions this season than Leicester City.

Everton vs Leicester City Prediction

Everton have been in dismal form this season but will take plenty of heart from their performance against Manchester United. The Toffees need to be more consistent under Frank Lampard and have a point to prove this week.

Leicester City have also had their issues this season and will need a series of positive results to secure a European spot. The Foxes are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Leicester City

Everton vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kelechi Iheanacho to score - Yes

