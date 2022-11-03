Everton vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City outfit at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Foxes suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Merseyside outfit played out a 0-0 draw against Fulham last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Everton vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against Leicester City and have won 45 out of the 117 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 38 victories.

After a run of five defeats in nine Premier League games against Leicester City, Everton are unbeaten in their last five matches against the Foxes in the competition.

Leicester City have found the back of the net in each of their last 12 away games against Everton in the Premier League and last failed to score in a league game at the venue in 1999.

After a run of 13 draws in 18 Premier League meetings, only two of the last 14 league matches played between Leicester City and Everton have ended in a draw.

Everton have kept four clean sheets in their last eight games in the Premier League and have not conceded a goal in their last two league games.

Leicester City have conceded 25 goals in the Premier League this season - only Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have worse records than the Foxes in this regard.

Everton vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have shown flashes of their ability over the past month but face an uphill battle to rejuvenate their Premier League campaign. James Maddison has been a bright spot for Brendan Rodgers' side and will need to step up this weekend.

Everton have grown in stature under Frank Lampard and have been impressive in recent weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Leicester City

Everton vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: James Maddison to score - Yes

