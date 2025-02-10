Everton vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th February 2025

The Premier League feature another edition of the Merseyside derby this week as Arne Slot's Liverpool lock horns with local rivals Everton in a crucial encounter at Goodison Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side slumped to a stunning 1-0 defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Toffees suffered a 2-0 loss against Bournemouth in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Everton vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive historical record in the Merseyside derby and have won 125 out of the 295 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 84 victories.

Everton won their previous Merseyside derby in the Premier League by a 2-0 margin in April 2024 and have not consecutive league games against Liverpool since the 1984-85 season.

Liverpool won on an unbeaten run of 12 matches on the trot away from home against Everton in the Premier League before they suffered a 2-0 defeat in this exact fixture last season.

Matches between Everton and Liverpool in the Premier League have witnessed a total of 23 red cards - the most of any fixture in the history of the competition.

This is only the third time Liverpool have faced Everton while being at the top of the table in the Premier League.

Everton vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have thrived under Arne Slot this season but will be hurting from their defeat in the FA Cup. Mohamed Salah has been crucial to his side's fortunes yet again this season and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Everton have blown hot and cold this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Liverpool

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

