Everton vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st December 2021

The Premier League features another massive game this week as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lock horns with their Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are in third place in the Premier League standings and have been a formidable force in the league this season. Jurgen Klopp's side eased past Southampton with a 4-0 victory over the weekend and will want a similar result from this match.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations this year. The Toffees suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Brentford in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have historically dominated the Merseyside Derby and have won 95 out of 238 games played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 67 victories.

Everton ended a 20-games winless run against Liverpool with a 2-0 victory in the previous game between these two teams.

Everton have not won consecutive Merseyside Derbies in 37 years and have a point to prove this week.

No other fixture in Premier League history has seen as many red cards as the Merseyside Derby, which has witnessed a total of 22 players sent off.

Everton have lost only one of their last 13 midweek fixtures in the Premier League.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games at Goodison Park, in a streak spanning over 11 years.

Liverpool have scored at least two goals in each of their last 17 Premier League games and could break Sunderland's 94-year-old record against Everton this week.

Everton vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool are virtually unstoppable on their day and have scored an astonishing 17 goals in their last five Premier League games. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane can singlehandedly win matches on their day and have made their mark in the Merseyside Derby in the past.

Everton have been plagued by injuries this season and have several issues to address ahead of this crucial encounter. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Liverpool

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Liverpool to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi