Everton vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2022

The Premier League features another edition of the Merseyside derby as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lock horns with arch-rivals Everton in an important clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have shown improvement after a decidedly slow start to their campaign. The Merseyside giants edged Newcastle United to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Everton vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Everton and have won 123 out of the 291 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 83 victories.

Everton have won only one of their last 23 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin at Anfield in 2021.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 away games against Everton in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 2010.

The Merseyside derby has seen 22 red cards so far in the Premier League - more than any other fixture in the history of the competition.

Everton have played out draws in their last three matches and last played out four consecutive draws in the Premier League in 2012.

Liverpool have scored 40 winning goals in the 90th minute of Premier League matches - more than any other team in the competition.

Everton vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have managed to stage a comeback in the Premier League but have a mountain to climb in the coming months. Jurgen Klopp's men are seven points off the top of the table and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Everton can pack a punch on their day but have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Liverpool

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Diaz to score - Yes

