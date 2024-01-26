Everton vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

The action continues in round four of the FA Cup as Everton and Luton Town go head-to-head at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees will head into the weekend looking to exact revenge against the visitors, having suffered a 2-1 loss in their Premier League clash back in September.

Everton resumed their quest for a fifth FA Cup title after they picked up a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their third-round replay on January 18.

Sean Dyche’s men were previously on a six-match winless run, claiming two draws and losing four, including a penalty shootout defeat against Fulham in the EFL Cup on December 19.

However, Everton have avoided defeat in their opening three games in 2024 — picking up one win and two draws — and will head into the weekend looking to continue in the same vein of form.

Elsewhere, Luton Town turned in a resilient team display last time out when they fought back from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers in their FA Cup third-round replay.

Prior to that, Rob Edwards’ side were on a three-match winless run, losing 3-2 against Chelsea in their final game of 2023 before claiming successive draws against Bolton and Burnley respectively.

While Luton will look to pick up where they left off last time out, results against Everton offer little optimism as they have failed to get the better of the Toffees in nine of their last 10 attempts.

Everton vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Everton boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Everton are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 games against Edwards’ men, claiming six wins and three draws since October 1989.

Luton are unbeaten in their last three away matches, picking up two wins and one draw since a 3-1 defeat at Brentford on December 2.

Everton have won just one of their last four home matches across all competitions while losing twice and picking up one draw since mid-December.

Everton vs Luton Town Prediction

Everton and Luton both scraped through the FA Cup third round and will be looking to build on that result. Everton’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we are tipping them to extend their dominance over Edwards’ men.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Luton Town

Everton vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Everton to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Luton’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of Everton’s last six games)