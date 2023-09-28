Everton host Luton Town at Goodison Park on Saturday (September 30) in the Premier League.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but have hit a good patch recently. Everton beat Brentford 3-1 in their last league game, with three players getting on the scoresheet. They then beat Aston Villa 2-1 win in their Carabao Cup opener in midweek. Everton are 15th in the league table with four points from six games.

Luton, meanwhile, have failed to come alive in the top flight, where they remain winless. They drew 1-1 with 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league last time out, failing to capitalise on their numerical advantage. The visitors are 18th in the table with just one point.

Everton vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between the two sides, with Everton leading 22-14.

The two teams last faced off in the Carabao Cup in 2007, which Luton won 1-0.

The Toffees are unbeaten in nine games in the fixture since 1989.

Luton have the worst offensive record in the Premier League this season, scoring just thrice.

Everton are the only side in the top flight this season yet to score a league goal at home.

Everton vs Luton Town Prediction

Everton are on a run of back-to-back wins after winning just one of six games. They have, however, lost their last three home games.

Luton, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last seven outings. They have lost their last away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Everton 1-0 Luton

Everton vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)