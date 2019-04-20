Everton vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League predicted lineups and Everton, Manchester United injury news, suspensions list, and more

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 163 // 20 Apr 2019, 13:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Everton welcome Manchester United this Sunday

The weekend comes again as a few delicious Premier League fixtures are waiting for us. Everton host Manchester United on Sunday at Goodison Park. Manchester United, who have registered only two wins out of their last seven matches in all competitions, will be looking to secure all three points in case of finishing the season among the top four teams.

United are at the 6th position with 64 points from 33 appearances, while the Toffees stand 9th in the Premier League points table as they have garnered 46 points from 34 matches. There are 3 points difference between Man United and 3rd-placed Tottenham Hotspur with five games to go to end the season.

Both teams lost their last match. Manchester faced an awful defeat against La Liga table-toppers, FC Barcelona in the quarter-finals of UEFA Champions League. On the other hand, Everton were defeated by Fulham, who have been already relegated from Premier League football a few weeks ago.

Team News:

Everton

Yerry Mina- Everton FC

Everton don't have much injury concerns. Marco Silva has confirmed that the Toffees are set to miss their star centre-back, Yerry Mina, who is still nursing his hamstring injury. With the Colombian remains at the sidelines, Everton's midfield general, Andre Gomes is another absentee for Silva's team. The Portuguese sensation is banned for three games as on-loan Barcelona midfielder was shown a red card in their 2-0 defeat at Fulham last Saturday.

Suspension: Andre Gomes

Injuries: Yerry Mina (out)

Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez- Manchester United

A number of injury concerns are likely to return for The Red Devils this weekend. Nemanja Matic and Alexis Sanchez could make their way in the starting eleven. According to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Spanish midfielder, Ander Herrera is back to the training with the Ivorian central defender, Eric Bailly. But the manager has also claimed that he would not take any risk by launching Herrera and Bailly in the Everton game. Antonio Valencia is still out with his injury issues. Luke is the only suspension for the Manchester side.

Advertisement

Suspension: Luke Shaw

Injuries: Antonio Valencia (out), Ander Herrera (doubtful), Eric Bailly (doubtful).

Predicted Line-ups:

Everton FC: Pickford, Coleman, Zouma, Keane, Digne; Gueye, Davies, Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Bernard.

Everton- Predicted XI

Manchester United FC: De Gea; Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Matic, McTominay, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Lukaku.

Manchester United- Predicted XI