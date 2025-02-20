Everton vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Everton vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. The Red Devils slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their season. The Toffees edged Crystal Palace to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Everton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Everton and have won 96 out of the 214 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 71 victories.

Everton have lost their last five matches against Manchester United in the Premier League and have failed to find the back of the net in their last four such games.

Manchester United have won each of their last two matches away from home against Everton in the Premier League and could win three such games in a row for the first time since 2007.

Everton have won four of their last five matches in the Premier League - more victories than they had achieved in their first 20 games in the competition this season.

Manchester United have failed to score in 10 Premier League games this season.

Ad

Everton vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have an impressive squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations this season. The Red Devils currently find themselves in the midst of yet another rough patch and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.

Everton have been a resurgent force over the past month and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Manchester United

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback