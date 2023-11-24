Everton vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th November 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton vs Manchester United Preview

Everton are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to compete with their top-flight rivals this season. The home side edged Crystal Palace to a crucial 3-2 victory before the international break and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Red Devils defeated Luton Town by a narrow 1-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Everton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Everton and have won 93 out of the 211 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 71 victories.

Everton have won only one of their last eight matches against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in April 2022.

Manchester United won this exact fixture by a 2-1 margin last season and last won consecutive Premier League games away from home against Everton in 2007.

Everton have lost a total of 39 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League and could become the first team to lose 40 games against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Everton are looking to win consecutive matches in the Premier League for the first time since October 2022.

Everton vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have shown improvement since the start of the season and will be intent on embarking on a run of positive results. The Red Devils have a few issues to address this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Everton could find themselves in a relegation battle this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming months. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes